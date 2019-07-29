TUPELO • An investigation into drug activity in the eastern portion of Lee County resulted in one man facing felony charges.
Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson said his department received numerous complaints about possible drug activity at a County Road 1349 residence, located between the Auburn and Mooreville communities. When Lee County deputy sheriffs and agents with the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit executed a search warrants on the Friday, July 26, they seized several ounces of marijuana and two firearms.
Jerry L. Harper, 44, of 984 County Road 1349, Mooreville, was booked into the Lee County Jail at 8:04 a.m. and charged with possession of marijuana with intent to sell, enhanced by a firearm. He was released Saturday evening at 7:53 after posting a $7,500 bond.