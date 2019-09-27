TUPELO - A Mooreville student was detained Friday in connection with a threat intercepted by a school resource officer.
According to a social media post by Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson, the SRO received copies of text messages between two students Sept. 27. One student made several threats, including to shoot up the school and everyone in it.
After alerting youth court, the student was detained and taken to the Lee County Juvenile Detention Center.
The release did not mention the age, sex or grade of the student, or which school the student attended.
In late August, authorities looked into a series of threats targeting schools in Nettleton, Okolona, Oxford, Pontotoc, Shannon and Tupelo. Those cases involved students ages 12-15.