TUPELO – A Lee County woman lost her life Dec. 25 in a single-car wreck near Mooreville.
According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, troopers responded to the crash around 1:25 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 178. The preliminary investigation showed a 2013 Chrysler passenger vehicle driven by Linda C. McMinn, 78, of Mooreville, was traveling eastbound on the two-lane state highway. The vehicle left the roadway and collided with tree.
Linda C. McMinn received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on scene.
The wreck is still under investigation.