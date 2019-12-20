TUPELO - Police released more details about a domestic situation that led to shots fired in an apartment parking lot and two people being arrested.
According to Tupelo Police Department spokesman Capt. Chuck McDougald, a resident at the Oak Creek Apartments at 508 Lumpkin Ave. discovered a bullet hole in her door Dec. 3 and called police.
The investigation determined a domestic disturbance had happened in the parking lot the night before and that around 10:30 p.m. Dec. 2, several shots had been fired. Information indicated that Roy Wright and Destenee Causey had been in an altercation with a third victim when Wright fired a weapon.
Wright, 16, of 2922 Beasley Drive, Tupelo, was arrested Dec. 10. He was certified as an adult and charged with two counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling. The second count was for a separate incident the same night in the 1900 block of Lawndale. During his initial court appearance, bond was set at a total of $400,000.
Causey, 21, of 1013 Pierce St., Tupelo, was located and arrested on Dec. 17 and charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling. She is being held in the Lee County Jail on a $200,000 bond.
No injuries were reported in either incident. Both suspects will be presented during the next term of the Lee County Grand Jury.