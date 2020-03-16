TUPELO - As the spread of Coronavirus spreads to northeast Mississippi, more county jails have suspended inmate visitation.
Over the weekend, Monroe and Union counties halted visitation at the jails in Aberdeen and New Albany; respectively. Monday morning, Lafayette County Joey East and Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson joined the growing number of sheriffs to temporarily halt in person visitation at the jails.
According to posts on social media, both the Lee and Prentiss county sheriffs have also suspended fingerprinting services and on-site background checks for the general public.
People needing a copy of a complaint report, accident report or incident report should make the request by phone or email. Normal fees are being temporarily waived.
Sex offenders who normally show up at their county jail to register will now need to call ahead of time to make an appointment. No walk-ins will be accepted.