STARKVILLE - Three more juveniles have been detained in connection with dozens of car burglaries across Starkville.
The Starkville Police Department said more than 20 cars were broken into on the night of May 21. The incidents occurred in traditional neighborhoods as well as the central part of the city. An overwhelming majority of the vehicles were left unlocked.
With the help of the Oktibbeha County Sheriff's Office, a juvenile was detained in the early morning hours of Friday, May 22. At the same time, authorities recovered two stolen firearms.
As the investigation continued, three more juveniles were detained this week. According to SPS spokesman Sgt. Brandon Lovelady, the three are facing more than 50 combined auto burglary charges through Oktibbeha County Youth Court. More arrests are expected.
Police recovered a lot of the property stolen from the cars and trucks but need the public's help to return it to the rightful owners.
"We are currently unable to identify (the owners) due to the lack of reporting," Lovelady said. "If you have been the victim of an auto burglary and are missing items please contact our agency to file a report."
If you have any information please contact the Starkville Police Department at 662-323-4131 or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 800-530-7151.