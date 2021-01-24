TUPELO • With just two weeks to qualify for this spring’s municipal elections, prospective candidates are trickling into Lee County city halls.
The deadline for the upcoming municipal elections is Feb. 5 at 5 p.m.
Shannon doubled their number of candidates on the slate last week. Incumbent Democrats Bryant Thompson and Debbie Johnson are now running for re-election in Wards 1 and 2, respectively. Darlene Bowers and Charlie Foster are now running for the Ward 4 post as Democrats. The town has yet to see someone qualify for the at-large seat.
The slate in Saltillo is quickly filling up. There are two mayoral candidates and 10 people running for the five alderman positions. Four people qualified last week to run for alderman – George “Dinkey” Crowder, Brian Morgan, Jeffrey Dylan Whitt and Sonya Hill Witcher. Incumbent aldermen Terry Glidewell has said he plans to run for reelection but has still not turned in his paperwork.
Guntown tripled the number of alderman candidates when Tina Herring and Pam Taylor signed up last week. They joined incumbent Petey Hopkins as the only people to qualify to run for the five aldermen posts. As of Friday, no one has qualified for Mayor.
Plantersville got their first two candidates of the year. Incumbent aldermen Charles Heard and Sedrick Mabry qualified to run for re-election.
In Tupelo, Victory Fleitas qualified as a Democrat to run for mayor. Hannah Maharrey (D) is running for the Ward 5 seat currently held by Republican Buddy Palmer.
Baldwyn, Nettleton and Verona had no new qualifiers last week.
Baldwyn (all Democrats)
Mayor: Michael James (i)
Police Chief: Troy Agnew (i), Roy Ragin
Aldermen
Ward 1: Lee Bowdry (i)
Ward 2: Tom Nelson (i)
Ward 3: William “Bird” Agnew, Lamar Anderson, Peggy Grice, Lakeisha Eades Isabell
Ward 4: Ricky Massengill (i)
At-large: Lynda B. Conlee (i)
Guntown (all independents)
Mayor: no qualifiers yet
Aldermen (all at-large)
Tina Herring, Petey Hopkins (i), Pam Taylor
Nettleton (all Democrats)
Mayor: Phillip Baulch, Mem Riley (i)
Police Chief: Gary Monaghan (i)
Aldermen
Ward 1: Mike Fulco (i)
Ward 2: Jeff Finch (i)
Ward 3: Iry Gladney (i), Eric Moore
Ward 4: Daniel Lee (i)
At-large: Herbert Arnold, Nathan A. Moore
Plantersville (all independents)
Mayor: no qualifiers yet
Aldermen (all at-large)
Charles Heard (i), Sedrick Mabry (i)
Saltillo (all Republicans)
Mayor: Copey Grantham, Rex Smith (i)
Aldermen (all at-large)
Scottie Clark (i), Ron Cottom, George “Dinkey” Crowder, Donald Cullum (i), Gene Echols, Bill Monaghan, Brian Morgan, Craig Sanders (i), Jeffrey Dylan Whitt, Sonya Hill Witcher
Shannon (all Democrats)
Mayor: Tom Abernathy (D), Paul Lyle (D)
Alderman
Ward 1: no qualifiers yet
Ward 2: no qualifiers yet
Ward 3: Lucy Blair (D)(i), Andrea “Sissy” Estes (D)
Ward 4: no qualifiers yet
At-large: no qualifiers yet
Tupelo (both Democrats and Republicans)
Mayor: Victor Fleitas (D), Todd Jordan (R), Markel Whittington (R)
Councilman
Ward 1: Geraldine Brinkley (D), Amanda Angle (R), Eric Hampton (R), Megan Kessler (R)
Ward 2: Demetra Sherer (D), Lynn Bryan (R)(i)
Ward 3: Travis Beard (R)(i)
Ward 4: Nettie Davis (D)(i)
Ward 5: Hannah Maharrey (D), Buddy Palmer (R)(i)
Ward 6: Mike Bryan (R)(i)
Ward 7: Willie Jennings (D)(i)
Verona (Democrats and Independents)
Mayor: Robert Trice (D), Bobby Williams (Ind.)(i)
Alderman
Ward 1: Eddie Tucker (Ind.)(i)
Ward 2: Tamara Trice (D), Margaret Baker (Ind.)(i)
Ward 3: no qualifiers yet
Ward 4: Seneca Westbrook (Ind.)
At-large: no qualifiers yet