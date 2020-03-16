JACKSON - Anyone scheduled to be in a Mississippi court in the coming weeks could now have a two-month break.
Mississippi Supreme Court Chief Justice Michael Randolph cited federal experts in issuing an Emergency Administrative Order to restrict the size of gatherings for the next eight weeks in light of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Centers for Disease Control recommends that gatherings of 50 people or more be avoided since such events and mass gatherings can contribute to the spread of COVID-19.
As the chief administrative officer of all courts in Mississippi, Randolph issued the order Saturday, and updated it Sunday with new information.
"I find it is necessary for the general welfare and health of the citizens of this state to further restrict the size of gatherings in our courts for the next eight weeks," Randolph said. "This step is to hinder the introduction of the virus into the courthouses of this state and to slow the spread of infection into our communities."
The mandate restricts court proceedings with more than 50 people. Jurors shall not be summoned before May 18. Judges have the discretion to postpone any trials until after May 15.
Anyone who has traveled to areas with confirmed coronavirus cases or has been diagnosed with the virus shall contact the clerk of the court by telephone before coming to that court. That includes jurors, attorneys and witnesses.
Court proceedings that do go on should be limited to necessary persons only - including attorneys, parties, witnesses, security and members of the press.
Randolph's directive gives plenty of leeway to the state's drug courts, giving judges authority to modify the scheduling of drug testing and other activities "as they see fit."
Participants in Drug Court have to call in every day to see if they have been selected for a random drug test. They must also regularly attend support group meetings, some as often as twice a week.
"The drug testing will go on. The heart of Drug Court is the random testing," said Circuit Judge John White, who oversees the First District Drug Court. "That will continue with only slight changes."
Officials hope to use a regularly scheduled staff meeting to hammer out how to handle other aspects of the program. That includes how to handle the crowds at Drug Court. The two court sessions (Booneville and Tupelo) per week regularly have 100 or more in attendance.
"We might have to modify it so the different phases come at different times to reduce the numbers," White said.
The judge will also have to come up with a policy to deal with participants who have not gone to the required number of support meetings. Under normal circumstances, someone who misses meetings can be sentenced to spend a weekend in jail.
"I can't sanction people for not attending a meeting that did not occur," White said.