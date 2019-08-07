TUPELO - Across northeast Mississippi, the August primaries saw one incumbent sheriff defeated, one re-elected easily and one pulled out a squeaker to be re-elected outright.
Challenger Kevin Crook collected 51 percent of the vote to unseat two-term incumbent Cecil Cantrell as Monroe County Sheriff.
In Clay County, Eddie Scott garnered 4,134 votes (77 percent) to easily win re-election.
Oktibbeha County Sheriff Steve Gladney had to wait for 52 affidavit ballots to be counted Wednesday to see if he won the three-way race outright. Gladney finished 2,720 votes, or 50.34 percent of the vote. Second place finisher John Rice picked up nearly 30 affidavit votes but his 2,498 votes was not enough to force a run-off. Brandon Gann finished in third place with 184 votes.
Affidavit ballots are also needed to determine who will be in the Aug. 27 run-off in Benton County. Five people were in the Democratic primary to fill the seat left vacant by the retirement of A.A. McMullen, who served as sheriff for 26 years. John Lane Hobson was the frontrunner with 39 percent of the vote (1,175). Who he will face in the run-off has not been determined. In unofficial results Tuesday night, Robby Goolsby was in second with 498 votes and Pete Samples was close behind with 496.
In Lafayette County, current Oxford Police Chief Joey West moved one step closer to succeeding his late father as sheriff. East picked up 83 percent of the vote in the Democratic primary. He will face Independent Jeffrey Clinton South in November. Buddy East, who served as sheriff for 46 years, died in September 2018.
The remaining five incumbents in contested primaries moved on to the general election. Calhoun County Sheriff Greg Pollan (R) got 65 percent of the vote and will face Roger Westmoreland (D) in November. Kenny Dickerson has been the Marshall County Sheriff for the last 22 years. He earned 59 percent of the vote in the Democratic primary and will face William Lawson (R) in the general election.
In Tippah County, incumbent Karl Gaillard collected 57 percent of the vote and outlasted a strong challenge from Nathan Stroupe (35 percent) in the primary. Gaillard (R) and Timmy Robinson (D) will meet in November.
John Daugherty won 79 percent of the vote in his re-election bid in Tishomingo County. The Democratic incumbent will square off with Mike Kemp (R) in the general election.
Union was the only county with two contested primaries. Incumbent Jimmy Edwards defeated Danny Dillard 1845-576 in the Democratic primary. William Ashley Kidd defeated Brandon Garrett 2,454-1,862 on the Republican side. Edwards and Kidd will meet Nov. 5.