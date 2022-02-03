TUPELO • Just a single candidate in Northeast Mississippi filed paperwork during the final full week of qualifying to run in this fall's judicial elections.
Of the 21 regional judge positions in the Daily Journal's 16-county coverage area, only three races will be contested. Qualifying ended Feb 1 for the nonpartisan elections in November.
In the final days of qualifying, Shirley Byers filed her papers to challenge incumbent Kelly Luther for the Third Circuit District Judge Place 2 slot. She has run for the same spot four times previously, dating back to 2006.
In Circuit Court District 16 in the Golden Triangle, incumbent Lee S. Coleman is retiring after 12 years on the bench. So far, four attorneys have qualified for the open seat. In the same circuit district, Chuck Easley is challenging incumbent James T. Kitchens Jr.
The bulk of the contested races are among county court judges, In Lee County, both incumbents face challengers. Sitting Judge James Moore will face the same opponent from four years ago, Stephen Spencer. Senior Judge Staci Bevill will face newcomer Drew Stewart.
Earlier this year, Gov. Tate Reeves created new county court judge positions in Lafayette and Oktibbeha counties. In addition to youth court, the county courts also have jurisdiction on eminent domain, civil cases, domestic abuse protection orders and non-capital felony cases involving matters up to $200,000.
There was an early flood of candidates in Lafayette County, with six people qualifying in the first two weeks. In the final few days of qualifying, Carnelia Fondren and James B. Justice filed papers to bring the slate up to eight candidates.
Three people qualified for the Oktibbeha County post.
In previous years, qualifying for non-partisan judicial elections began in January and continued through mid-May. The legislature streamlined the process starting this year and reduced qualifying to just five weeks.
The election will be held Nov. 8. If no candidate gets a majority of the votes in the general election, a run-off will be held Nov. 29.