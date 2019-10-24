WEST POINT - A Clay County woman is behind bars on child abuse charges after her infant tested positive for drugs.
Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott said investigators have charged Courtney Fitzgerald, 28, of West Point, with felony child abuse following the death of the 6-month-old child. She was booked into the Clay County Jail Tuesday afternoon and is being held in lieu of a $100,000 bond.
Scott told WCBI that the toxicology report revealed methamphetamine in the child's system.
The sheriff add that additional arrests are expected and anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the Clay County Sheriff's Office at 662-494-2896 or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 1-800-530-7151.