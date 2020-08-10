TUPELO • A Monday morning high speed chase ended with a motorcycle wreck and multiple drug charges.
Mississippi Highway Patrol spokesman Sgt. Gary Stanton said an officer spotted a red motorcycle doing 97 mph on Highway 45 around 10:45 a.m. Aug. 10. The trooper attempted to make a traffic stop, but the cyclist refused to stop.
The biker led the officer on a 30-mile chase from Prentiss County into Lee County before finally crashing into a MHP vehicle. The driver only suffered minor injuries from the wreck.
A search of the man revealed 21 grams of suspected DMT (a hallucinogenic tryptamine), 84.1 grams of methamphetamine, 35 grams of marijuana and a large quantity of cash.
The name of the driver and the exact charges he is facing has not been released. The Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics is handling the investigation.