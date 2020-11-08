SALTILLO – Saltillo police are investigating a two-vehicle collision Friday afternoon that left a Baldwyn motorcyclist dead.
Saltillo Police Chief Grant Bailey said the motorcycle was headed north on Highway 145 around 3 p.m. Nov. 6. As he approached the traffic light at the intersection near McDonald’s, a car traveling south on Highway 145 attempted to make a left turn into the parking lot of Bishop’s BBQ and collided with the motorcycle.
Bailey said the motorcyclist was dead on arrival at the hospital.
Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green identified the victim as Jerry Mac Conlee, 72, of Baldwyn.