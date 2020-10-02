RIPLEY - A two-vehicle wreck early Thursday morning in Tippah County claimed the life of a Walnut man.
Mississippi Highway Patrol troopers responded to Highway 4 easy of Ripley in the early morning hours of Oct. 1. The initial investigation showed a motorcycle had collided with an 18-wheeler on near County Road 534.
Billy S. Barnes, 41, of Walnut, was traveling east on a 2020 Harley Davidson motorcycle and struck the rear of the trailer as the 18-wheeler was entering the highway from a private drive.
Barnes was pronounced dead from injuries sustained in the crash by the Tippah County medical examiners. The truck driver was not injured.