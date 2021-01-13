The Mississippi State Department of Health announced on Wednesday that a recent surge in COVID-19 vaccination appointments has committed the department’s entire supply of vaccines, meaning appointment scheduling won’t resume until after a resupply next month.
The state’s vaccine distribution plan was significantly altered over the past few days, first opening up vaccination appointments to those 75 and older on Jan. 6, and then opening it up on Tuesday to Mississippians 65 and older or who have underlying medical conditions.
According to the state health department, the expansion of those eligible for vaccination rapidly consumed the vaccines’ current availability.
“Neither the county health department drive-through sites, nor the UMMC vaccine scheduling website was designed to accommodate the monumental surge we are currently experiencing,” MSDH wrote in a statement. “At this time, we have no additional vaccine, and every appointment is tied to an actual vaccination.”
The state of Mississippi is set to vaccinate 24,000 people this week, and an additional 30,000 next week.
MSDH hopes to receive a “large shipment” of vaccines in mid-February.
“We understand the frustration brought on by this sudden change of plans,” MSDH said, vowing to keep Mississippians updated regarding the availability of vaccine doses.
Additional vaccination appointments will open as Mississippi receives more doses of one of two COVID-19 vaccines. Meanwhile, Mississippians should continue to follow protective guidelines, especially avoiding any social gatherings and wearing a mask, MSDH said.
Greg Michel, Executive Director of the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency, released a recorded statement on Wednesday to provide an update on efforts to improve vaccination scheduling.
The COVID-19 Vaccine Patient Screening website, created by the University of Mississippi Medical Center in collaboration with MSDH, was built to handle 5,000 users at one time.
“Clearly, that number is way lower than it needs to be based on the appointment demand volume that we need, and certainly as we move forward,” Michel said.
Fixes are being put in place to expand the website’s capacity over the next 24 to 48 hours, according to Michel.
Michel said the MSDH COVID-19 call center (877-978-6453) has been up and running and doing well, but hasn’t had the capacity necessary to handle the volume of callers, especially when new appointments were announced.
Its capacity has been quadrupled and should be at maximum capacity within 48 hours. If an appointment isn’t available, eligible Mississippians will have the option to add their names to a waitlist and be called back when one becomes available, Michel said.
“Within the next two days, the scheduling piece of this should be fixed, so we just ask that you please be patient with us and we’ll get this done,” Michel said.
Mississippians can check on vaccine appointment availability at private health clinics on the MSDH website. Those clinics will need to be contacted directly to book a vaccine appointment. However, many do not yet have an allocation of vaccine doses, but they should in the next three to five days, Michel said.