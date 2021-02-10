JACKSON, Miss • Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Wednesday announced that some drive-thru vaccination sites in North Mississippi have been rescheduled due to possible winter weather.
MSDH said appointments scheduled in Desoto, Lafayette, Panola and Washington counties for Thursday Feb. 11, have been rescheduled for a later date.
DeSoto and Lafayette county sites will be rescheduled to Saturday, Feb. 20. Panola County will be rescheduled to Tuesday, Feb. 16.
Washington County will be rescheduled to Thursday, Feb. 18.
MSDH said those with appointments can expect to receive an automated call.