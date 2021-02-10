JACKSON, Miss - Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Wednesday announced some drive-through vaccination sites in Northeast Mississippi have been rescheduled, due to possible winter weather.
MSDH said appointments scheduled in Desoto, Lafayette, Panola and Washington counties for Thursday Feb. 11, have been rescheduled for a later date.
DeSoto and Lafayette county sites will be rescheduled to Saturday, February 20. Panola County will be rescheduled to Tuesday, February 16.
Washington County will be rescheduled to Thursday, February 18.
MSDH said those with appointments can expect to receive an automated call.
