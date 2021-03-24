Several Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination sites will be completely closed or will close early due to the threat of severe weather on Thursday, March 25.
Closed All Day
- Desoto County
- Panola County
- Lafayette County
- Washington County
- Hinds County
- Rankin County
- Warren County
- Claiborne County
Closing at 11 a.m.
- Lee County
- Oktibbeha County
- Lowndes County
- Neshoba County
- Jones County
- Forrest County
Closing at 11:30 a.m.
- Lawrence County
The Adams, Harrison, Jackson, and Sharkey/Issaquena county sites will be open as scheduled.
Residents with appointments scheduled at a site that will be closed will receive information about their rescheduled appointment date by email, text or phone message in the next few days.