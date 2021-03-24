djr-2021-01-13-news-drive-thru-vaccine-arp6

Members of the Mississippi Army National Guard administer a COVID-19 vaccine to elderly residents of Northeast Mississippi during a drive thu vaccination clinic in the parking lot of the old Sears location at the Mall at Barnes Crossing on Tuesday. The vaccines were distributed by the Mississippi State Department of Health.

Several Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination sites will be completely closed or will close early due to the threat of severe weather on Thursday, March 25.

Closed All Day

  • Desoto County
  • Panola County
  • Lafayette County
  • Washington County
  • Hinds County
  • Rankin County
  • Warren County
  • Claiborne County

 Closing at 11 a.m.

  • Lee County
  • Oktibbeha County
  • Lowndes County
  • Neshoba County
  • Jones County
  • Forrest County

 Closing at 11:30 a.m.

  • Lawrence County

The Adams, Harrison, Jackson, and Sharkey/Issaquena county sites will be open as scheduled.

Residents with appointments scheduled at a site that will be closed will receive information about their rescheduled appointment date by email, text or phone message in the next few days.

