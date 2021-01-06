The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) has opened COVID-19 vaccinations for older Mississippians, several days earlier than originally planned.
State Health Office Dr. Dobbs announced during a press conference Wednesday that people aged 75 or older are now eligible for coronavirus vaccination. Dobbs said that age group is at the highest risk for severe illness, hospitalization and death related to COVID-19, so it’s important to offer the vaccine to them as quickly as possible.
MSDH began administering doses of COVID-19 vaccines at 18 drive-thru locations across the state on Monday, including Lee, Oktibbeha and Lafayette counties.
Dobbs said the drive-thru clinics have been “a wonderful success so far,” with 15% of the current vaccine allotment already administered in the first two days. The health department is currently looking to add additional locations.
The average time it took for people to receive a drive-thru vaccine from start to finish was 23 minutes, including 15 minutes of wait time after receiving the vaccine to ensure the recipient experiences no adverse reactions.
The ease of the vaccination rollout prompted state health officials’ decision to begin administering the vaccine to older Mississippians ahead of schedule.
“We were planning on next week starting with the 75 and older, but we had a few appointments open within our drive-thrus and we didn’t want them to go unused,” Dobbs said.
The quickest way to sign up for an appointment is to visit www.covidvaccine.umc.edu. People 75 and over who prefer to schedule an appointment via phone can call MSDH’s COVID hotline at 877-978-6453, but the department is encouraging only those who are unable to sign up online to use the hotline.
Dobbs said the focus will continue to be on those 75 and older for this week and the next, but MSDH hopes to open up appointments to people 65 and older after that.
“There are way more people in Mississippi who are in these age groups than we have access to the vaccine, but as quickly as we can, we want to get this highly effective, safe vaccine in the arms of seniors so that they can be protected,” Dobbs said, urging Mississippians to be patient.
Dobbs said 9,500 doses of COVID vaccine will soon be sent to private clinics and community health centers. Those first doses will be given to employees of those clinics, with subsequent shipments being offered to people over 75 years old.
A list of clinics that have partnered with MSDH to administer the COVID vaccine will soon be available on the department’s website.
The state receives regular allotments of COVID-19 vaccines. There should be around 17,000 doses per week of the Moderna vaccine in coming weeks, and although Pfizer vaccine distribution is less clear, Dobbs believes Mississippi will receive “another modest distribution” this week.
Estimated start dates for upcoming vaccination phases are listed on the MSDH website. Vaccinations of persons aged 65 and older, along with first responders, K-12 teachers/staff, college and university teachers/staff, child care workers, corrections officers and congregate settings workers should begin late this month or in early February.
The next phase after that will include persons aged 16-64 years with high-risk medical conditions along with food and agriculture workers, U.S. Postal Service and manufacturing, grocery store and public transit workers.
Persons aged 16 and over in congregate settings and correctional facilities along with other essential workers as defined by government guidance will follow at a later date.
There are currently no exact dates available for when each vaccination phase will begin, but MSDH will let the public know when new groups of Mississippians become eligible to receive the vaccine. Currently, only health care personnel, long-term care facility workers and those 75 and older are eligible.