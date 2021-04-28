djr-2021-01-30-news-vaccines-twp4 (copy)

The Mississippi State Department of Health announced Wednesday that it is lifting the pause on the one-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

Mississippi currently has around 40,000 unused Johnson & Johnson doses that were held during the pause and are ready for use now, according to State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs.

The Johnson & Johnson pause was initiated just over two weeks ago on April 13 after CDC reports of extremely rare cases of blood clots.

This story will be updated with additional information.

