The Mississippi State Department of Health announced Wednesday that it is lifting the pause on the one-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
Mississippi currently has around 40,000 unused Johnson & Johnson doses that were held during the pause and are ready for use now, according to State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs.
The Johnson & Johnson pause was initiated just over two weeks ago on April 13 after CDC reports of extremely rare cases of blood clots.
This story will be updated with additional information.