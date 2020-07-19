MSDH update screenshot, 7/19/20
JOHN LUKE MCCORD Daily Journal

The Mississippi State Health Department on Sunday reported 792 new COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths.

The statewide total of COVID-19 cases since March 11 now stands at 42,638 with 1,355 deaths as a result of the virus.

All counties in Northeast Mississippi except for Oktibbeha saw increases in new cases Sunday, but no deaths were reported. 

In long-term care facilities statewide, 140 new cases were reported.

A total of 25,932 patents are presumed to have recovered from the virus as of July 12.

North Mississippi total case counts:

Alcorn 148

Benton 77

Calhoun 241

Chickasaw 330

Clay 294

Itawamba 184

Lafayette 586

Lee 768

Marshall 375

Monroe 511

Oktibbeha 688

Pontotoc 478

Prentiss 178

Tippah 190

Tishomingo 155

Union 323

