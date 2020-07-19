The Mississippi State Health Department on Sunday reported 792 new COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths.
The statewide total of COVID-19 cases since March 11 now stands at 42,638 with 1,355 deaths as a result of the virus.
All counties in Northeast Mississippi except for Oktibbeha saw increases in new cases Sunday, but no deaths were reported.
In long-term care facilities statewide, 140 new cases were reported.
A total of 25,932 patents are presumed to have recovered from the virus as of July 12.
North Mississippi total case counts:
Alcorn 148
Benton 77
Calhoun 241
Chickasaw 330
Clay 294
Itawamba 184
Lafayette 586
Lee 768
Marshall 375
Monroe 511
Oktibbeha 688
Pontotoc 478
Prentiss 178
Tippah 190
Tishomingo 155
Union 323