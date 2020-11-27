COVID Update November 27

The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Friday reported 1,005 new cases of COVID-19 and six new deaths as of 6 p.m. Nov. 26. MSDH also reported 193 current outbreaks in long-term care facilities.

The statewide total number of cases since March 11 is 148,387 and 3,769 deaths. Around 121,637 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of Nov. 22.

North Mississippi Health Services reported 71 positive inpatients and 10,203 positive outpatients as of Nov. 25.

All Northeast Mississippi counties in the Daily Journal coverage area reported new cases.

The new cases are Alcorn (14), Benton (1), Calhoun (2), Chickasaw (2), Clay (4), Itawamba (4), Lafayette (18), Lee (26), Marshall (19), Monroe (13), Oktibbeha (8), Pontotoc (1), Prentiss (5), Tippah (8), Tishomingo (2) and Union (7).

Total cases in Northeast Mississippi by county:

Alcorn 1496

Benton 491

Calhoun 739

Chickasaw 1071

Clay 903

Itawamba 1515

Lafayette 3215

Lee 5010

Marshall 2138

Monroe 1973

Oktibbeha 2443

Pontotoc 1992

Prentiss 1442

Tippah 1245

Tishomingo 1089

Union 1660

