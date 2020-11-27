The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Friday reported 1,005 new cases of COVID-19 and six new deaths as of 6 p.m. Nov. 26. MSDH also reported 193 current outbreaks in long-term care facilities.
The statewide total number of cases since March 11 is 148,387 and 3,769 deaths. Around 121,637 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of Nov. 22.
North Mississippi Health Services reported 71 positive inpatients and 10,203 positive outpatients as of Nov. 25.
All Northeast Mississippi counties in the Daily Journal coverage area reported new cases.
The new cases are Alcorn (14), Benton (1), Calhoun (2), Chickasaw (2), Clay (4), Itawamba (4), Lafayette (18), Lee (26), Marshall (19), Monroe (13), Oktibbeha (8), Pontotoc (1), Prentiss (5), Tippah (8), Tishomingo (2) and Union (7).
Total cases in Northeast Mississippi by county:
Alcorn 1496
Benton 491
Calhoun 739
Chickasaw 1071
Clay 903
Itawamba 1515
Lafayette 3215
Lee 5010
Marshall 2138
Monroe 1973
Oktibbeha 2443
Pontotoc 1992
Prentiss 1442
Tippah 1245
Tishomingo 1089
Union 1660