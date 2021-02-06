The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Saturday reported 1,036 more COVID-19 cases and 44 deaths, as of 3 p.m. Friday.
The statewide total number of cases since March 11, 2020 is now 280,778 with a death toll of 6,266. As of this week, MSDH says around 238,176 people are estimated recovered from the virus.
Calhoun, Itawamba, Lafayette, Pontotoc and Tishomingo counties each reported one additional death. Tippah County reported three new deaths and Union County reported two new deaths.
MSDH also reported 143 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities.
As of Friday, Feb. 5, North Mississippi Health Services reports 70 positive inpatients and 20,622 positive outpatients. The next update will be on Feb. 8.
All counties in the Daily Journal's coverage area reported new cases.
Case totals by county:
Alcorn 2857
Benton 902
Calhoun 1507
Chickasaw 1966
Clay 1743
Itawamba 2815
Lafayette 5542
Lee 9410
Marshall 3788
Monroe 3893
Oktibbeha 4271
Pontotoc 3976
Prentiss 2627
Tippah 2651
Tishomingo 2056
Union 3780