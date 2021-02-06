Saturday's COVID-19 update

The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Saturday reported 1,036 more COVID-19 cases and 44 deaths, as of 3 p.m. Friday.

The statewide total number of cases since March 11, 2020 is now 280,778 with a death toll of 6,266. As of this week, MSDH says around 238,176 people are estimated recovered from the virus.

Calhoun, Itawamba, Lafayette, Pontotoc and Tishomingo counties each reported one additional death. Tippah County reported three new deaths and Union County reported two new deaths.

MSDH also reported 143 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities.

As of Friday, Feb. 5, North Mississippi Health Services reports 70 positive inpatients and 20,622 positive outpatients. The next update will be on Feb. 8.

All counties in the Daily Journal's coverage area reported new cases.

Case totals by county:

Alcorn 2857

Benton 902

Calhoun 1507

Chickasaw 1966

Clay 1743

Itawamba 2815

Lafayette 5542

Lee 9410

Marshall 3788

Monroe 3893

Oktibbeha 4271

Pontotoc 3976

Prentiss 2627

Tippah 2651

Tishomingo 2056

Union 3780

