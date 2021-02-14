covidupdate
Bobby Pepper

The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Sunday reported 1,093 additional cases of COVID-19 and two deaths as of Saturday.

The statewide total number of coronavirus cases since March 11, 2020 is now 287,436 with a death toll of 6,463. As of this week, MSDH reports an estimate of 253,140 people presumed recovered from the virus.

All 16 counties in the Daily Journal coverage area reported new cases but no deaths.

Case totals by county:

Alcorn 2882

Benton 915

Calhoun 1542

Chickasaw 1993

Clay 1763

Itawamba 2869

Lafayette 5642

Lee 9568

Marshall 3909

Monroe 3946

Oktibbeha 4352

Pontotoc 4027

Prentiss 2663

Tippah 2701

Tishomingo 2088

Union 3864

