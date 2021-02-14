The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Sunday reported 1,093 additional cases of COVID-19 and two deaths as of Saturday.
The statewide total number of coronavirus cases since March 11, 2020 is now 287,436 with a death toll of 6,463. As of this week, MSDH reports an estimate of 253,140 people presumed recovered from the virus.
All 16 counties in the Daily Journal coverage area reported new cases but no deaths.
Case totals by county:
Alcorn 2882
Benton 915
Calhoun 1542
Chickasaw 1993
Clay 1763
Itawamba 2869
Lafayette 5642
Lee 9568
Marshall 3909
Monroe 3946
Oktibbeha 4352
Pontotoc 4027
Prentiss 2663
Tippah 2701
Tishomingo 2088
Union 3864