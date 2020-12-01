The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Tuesday reported 1,485 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death as of 6 p.m. Nov. 30. MSDH also reported 200 current outbreaks in long-term care facilities.
Lee, Lafayette, Marshall and Tishomingo counties in Northeast Mississippi each reported one additional death. Pontotoc reported two additional deaths.
The statewide total number of cases since March 11 is 154,411 and 3,836 deaths. Around 128,746 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of Nov. 29.
North Mississippi Health Services reported 75 positive inpatients and 10,733 positive outpatients as of Dec. 1.
All Northeast Mississippi counties in the Daily Journal coverage area reported new cases.
The new case counts by county are: Alcorn (8), Benton (1), Calhoun (6), Chickasaw (4), Clay (13), Itawamba (15), Lafayette (33), Lee (58), Marshall (16), Monroe (28), Oktibbeha (10), Pontotoc (13), Prentiss (18), Tippah (4), Tishomingo (16) and Union (9).
Total cases in Northeast Mississippi by county:
Alcorn 1,556
Benton 500
Calhoun 787
Chickasaw 1,094
Clay 947
Itawamba 1,576
Lafayette 3,382
Lee 5,294
Marshall 2,228
Monroe 2,067
Oktibbeha 2,523
Pontotoc 2,042
Prentiss 1,513
Tippah 1,284
Tishomingo 1,124
Union 1,719