COVID Update December 1

The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Tuesday reported 1,485 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death as of 6 p.m. Nov. 30. MSDH also reported 200 current outbreaks in long-term care facilities.

Lee, Lafayette, Marshall and Tishomingo counties in Northeast Mississippi each reported one additional death. Pontotoc reported two additional deaths.

The statewide total number of cases since March 11 is 154,411 and 3,836 deaths. Around 128,746 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of Nov. 29.

North Mississippi Health Services reported 75 positive inpatients and 10,733 positive outpatients as of Dec. 1.

All Northeast Mississippi counties in the Daily Journal coverage area reported new cases.

The new case counts by county are: Alcorn (8), Benton (1), Calhoun (6), Chickasaw (4), Clay (13), Itawamba (15), Lafayette (33), Lee (58), Marshall (16), Monroe (28), Oktibbeha (10), Pontotoc (13), Prentiss (18), Tippah (4), Tishomingo (16) and Union (9).

Total cases in Northeast Mississippi by county:

Alcorn 1,556

Benton 500

Calhoun 787

Chickasaw 1,094

Clay 947

Itawamba 1,576

Lafayette 3,382

Lee 5,294

Marshall 2,228

Monroe 2,067

Oktibbeha 2,523

Pontotoc 2,042

Prentiss 1,513

Tippah 1,284

Tishomingo 1,124

Union 1,719

blake.alsup@journalinc.com

Twitter: @AlsupTheWriter

