The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Monday reported 1,167 new cases of COVID-19 and two deaths as of 6 p.m. Dec. 20. There are currently 233 outbreaks in long-term care facilities.
Tippah County in Northeast Mississippi reported one new death.
The statewide total number of cases since March 11 is 195,500 and 4,411 deaths. Around 148,466 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of Dec. 13.
North Mississippi Health Services reported 81 positive inpatients and 15,597 positive outpatients as of Dec. 21.
All Northeast Mississippi counties in the Daily Journal coverage area reported new cases.
The new case counts by county are: Alcorn (6), Benton (12), Calhoun (5), Chickasaw (8), Clay (5), Itawamba (6), Lafayette (19), Lee (41), Marshall (24), Monroe (10), Oktibbeha (10), Pontotoc (28), Prentiss (4), Tippah (24), Tishomingo (10) and Union (29).
Case totals by county:
Alcorn 1943
Benton 616
Calhoun 996
Chickasaw 1437
Clay 1188
Itawamba 1999
Lafayette 3853
Lee 6894
Marshall 2680
Monroe 2677
Oktibbeha 3076
Pontotoc 2815
Prentiss 1894
Tippah 1794
Tishomingo 1430
Union 2495