COVID Update December 21

The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Monday reported 1,167 new cases of COVID-19 and two deaths as of 6 p.m. Dec. 20. There are currently 233 outbreaks in long-term care facilities.

Tippah County in Northeast Mississippi reported one new death.

The statewide total number of cases since March 11 is 195,500 and 4,411 deaths. Around 148,466 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of Dec. 13.

North Mississippi Health Services reported 81 positive inpatients and 15,597 positive outpatients as of Dec. 21.

All Northeast Mississippi counties in the Daily Journal coverage area reported new cases.

The new case counts by county are: Alcorn (6), Benton (12), Calhoun (5), Chickasaw (8), Clay (5), Itawamba (6), Lafayette (19), Lee (41), Marshall (24), Monroe (10), Oktibbeha (10), Pontotoc (28), Prentiss (4), Tippah (24), Tishomingo (10) and Union (29).

Case totals by county:

Alcorn 1943

Benton 616

Calhoun 996

Chickasaw 1437

Clay 1188

Itawamba 1999

Lafayette 3853

Lee 6894

Marshall 2680

Monroe 2677

Oktibbeha 3076

Pontotoc 2815

Prentiss 1894

Tippah 1794

Tishomingo 1430

Union 2495

blake.alsup@journalinc.com

Twitter: @AlsupTheWriter

