The Mississippi State Department of Health on Tuesday reported 1,193 additional cases of COVID-19 and 51 deaths related to the virus as of 6 p.m. Jan 18.
Lafayette, Marshall and Oktibbeha in Northeast Mississippi reported additional deaths. Tishomingo County reported three new deaths.
The statewide total number of cases since March 11, 2020, is now 255,125, with a death toll of 5,574. Around 207,769 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of Jan. 17.
There are currently 214 outbreaks in long-term care facilities across the state.
North Mississippi Health Services reported 93 positive inpatients and 19,601 positive outpatients as of Jan. 19.
All counties in the Daily Journal's coverage area reported new cases: Alcorn (14), Benton (2), Calhoun (4), Chickasaw (11), Clay (4), Itawamba (8), Lafayette (25), Lee (45), Marshall (14), Monroe (15), Oktibbeha (15), Pontotoc (25), Prentiss (9), Tippah (13), Tishomingo (30) and Union (12).
Case totals by county:
Alcorn 2654
Benton 820
Calhoun 1365
Chickasaw 1850
Clay 1598
Itawamba 2637
Lafayette 4991
Lee 8864
Marshall 3440
Monroe 3558
Oktibbeha 3953
Pontotoc 3678
Prentiss 2465
Tippah 2430
Tishomingo 1893
Union 3459