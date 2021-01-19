COVID Update January 19

The Mississippi State Department of Health on Tuesday reported 1,193 additional cases of COVID-19 and 51 deaths related to the virus as of 6 p.m. Jan 18.

Lafayette, Marshall and Oktibbeha in Northeast Mississippi reported additional deaths. Tishomingo County reported three new deaths.

The statewide total number of cases since March 11, 2020, is now 255,125, with a death toll of 5,574. Around 207,769 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of Jan. 17.

There are currently 214 outbreaks in long-term care facilities across the state.

North Mississippi Health Services reported 93 positive inpatients and 19,601 positive outpatients as of Jan. 19.

All counties in the Daily Journal's coverage area reported new cases: Alcorn (14), Benton (2), Calhoun (4), Chickasaw (11), Clay (4), Itawamba (8), Lafayette (25), Lee (45), Marshall (14), Monroe (15), Oktibbeha (15), Pontotoc (25), Prentiss (9), Tippah (13), Tishomingo (30) and Union (12).

Case totals by county:

Alcorn 2654

Benton 820

Calhoun 1365

Chickasaw 1850

Clay 1598

Itawamba 2637

Lafayette 4991

Lee 8864

Marshall 3440

Monroe 3558

Oktibbeha 3953

Pontotoc 3678

Prentiss 2465

Tippah 2430

Tishomingo 1893

Union 3459

