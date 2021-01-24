The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Sunday reported 1,196 more cases of COVID-19 and 21 deaths.
The statewide total number of cases since March 11, 2020 is now 264,219 with a death toll of 5,772. As of this week, MSDH reports around 207,769 people presumed recovered from the virus.
In Northeast Mississippi, Lee, Prentiss and Union counites reported one additional death. Monroe and Pontotoc counties each reported two additional deaths.
MSDH also reported 198 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities.
North Mississippi Health Services reported 84 positive inpatients and 19,844 positive outpatients, as of Jan. 22. The next update will be on Monday, Jan. 25.
All counites in the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal's coverage area reported new cases.
Case totals by county:
Alcorn 2731
Benton 858
Calhoun 1413
Chickasaw 1893
Clay 1668
Itawamba 2693
Lafayette 5205
Lee 9071
Marshall 3571
Monroe 3686
Oktibbeha 4083
Pontotoc 3774
Prentiss 2537
Tippah 2497
Tishomingo 1949
Union 3568