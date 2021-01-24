COVID-19 Daily Totals as of Jan. 23, 2021

The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Sunday reported 1,196 more cases of COVID-19 and 21 deaths.

The statewide total number of cases since March 11, 2020 is now 264,219 with a death toll of 5,772. As of this week, MSDH reports around 207,769 people presumed recovered from the virus.

In Northeast Mississippi, Lee, Prentiss and Union counites reported one additional death. Monroe and Pontotoc counties each reported two additional deaths.

MSDH also reported 198 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities.

North Mississippi Health Services reported 84 positive inpatients and 19,844 positive outpatients, as of Jan. 22. The next update will be on Monday, Jan. 25.

All counites in the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal's coverage area reported new cases.

Case totals by county:

Alcorn 2731

Benton 858

Calhoun 1413

Chickasaw 1893

Clay 1668

Itawamba 2693

Lafayette 5205

Lee 9071

Marshall 3571

Monroe 3686

Oktibbeha 4083

Pontotoc 3774

Prentiss 2537

Tippah 2497

Tishomingo 1949

Union 3568

