The Mississippi State Department of Health on Thursday reported 1,210 additional cases of COVID-19 and 24 deaths related to the virus as of 6 p.m. Feb. 3.
Lee, Oktibbeha and Tishomingo counties in Northeast Mississippi each reported one additional death. Marshall County reported two deaths.
The statewide total number of cases since March 11, 2020, is now 278,532, with a death toll of 6,182. Around 222,812 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of Jan. 24.
The seven-day rolling average for new COVID-19 cases in the state of Mississippi is 48 per 100,000 residents is as of Feb. 2. For Mississippi's 1st Congressional District, the seven-day rolling average is 42 per 100,000 residents.
There are currently 145 outbreaks in long-term care facilities across the state.
North Mississippi Health Services reported 75 positive inpatients and 20,589 positive outpatients as of Feb. 4.
All counties in the Daily Journal's coverage area reported new cases: Alcorn (9), Benton (3), Calhoun (6), Chickasaw (4), Clay (2), Itawamba (9), Lafayette (43), Lee (23), Marshall (22), Monroe (17), Oktibbeha (13), Pontotoc (16), Prentiss (7), Tippah (10), Tishomingo (11) and Union (24).
Case totals by county:
Alcorn 2839
Benton 899
Calhoun 1499
Chickasaw 1954
Clay 1735
Itawamba 2799
Lafayette 5499
Lee 9346
Marshall 3760
Monroe 3857
Oktibbeha 4244
Pontotoc 3949
Prentiss 2614
Tippah 2633
Tishomingo 2040
Union 3751