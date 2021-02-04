COVID Update February 4

The Mississippi State Department of Health on Thursday reported 1,210 additional cases of COVID-19 and 24 deaths related to the virus as of 6 p.m. Feb. 3.

Lee, Oktibbeha and Tishomingo counties in Northeast Mississippi each reported one additional death. Marshall County reported two deaths.

The statewide total number of cases since March 11, 2020, is now 278,532, with a death toll of 6,182. Around 222,812 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of Jan. 24.

The seven-day rolling average for new COVID-19 cases in the state of Mississippi is 48 per 100,000 residents is as of Feb. 2. For Mississippi's 1st Congressional District, the seven-day rolling average is 42 per 100,000 residents.

There are currently 145 outbreaks in long-term care facilities across the state.

North Mississippi Health Services reported 75 positive inpatients and 20,589 positive outpatients as of Feb. 4.

All counties in the Daily Journal's coverage area reported new cases: Alcorn (9), Benton (3), Calhoun (6), Chickasaw (4), Clay (2), Itawamba (9), Lafayette (43), Lee (23), Marshall (22), Monroe (17), Oktibbeha (13), Pontotoc (16), Prentiss (7), Tippah (10), Tishomingo (11) and Union (24).

Case totals by county:

Alcorn 2839

Benton 899

Calhoun 1499

Chickasaw 1954

Clay 1735

Itawamba 2799

Lafayette 5499

Lee 9346

Marshall 3760

Monroe 3857

Oktibbeha 4244

Pontotoc 3949

Prentiss 2614

Tippah 2633

Tishomingo 2040

Union 3751

