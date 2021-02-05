COVID Update February 5

The Mississippi State Department of Health on Friday reported 1,210 additional cases of COVID-19 and 40 deaths related to the virus as of 6 p.m. Feb. 4.

Calhoun, Lafayette, Monroe and Pontotoc counties in Northeast Mississippi each reported one additional death. Lee County reported two deaths. Marshall County reported four deaths.

The statewide total number of cases since March 11, 2020, is now 279,742, with a death toll of 6,222. Around 238,176 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of Jan. 31.

The seven-day rolling average for new COVID-19 cases in the state of Mississippi is 48 per 100,000 residents is as of Feb. 2. For Mississippi's 1st Congressional District, the seven-day rolling average is 42 per 100,000 residents.

There are currently 138 outbreaks in long-term care facilities across the state.

North Mississippi Health Services reported 70 positive inpatients and 20,622 positive outpatients as of Feb. 5. NMHS' next update will be published on Feb. 8.

All counties in the Daily Journal's coverage area reported new cases: Alcorn (2), Benton (2), Calhoun (5), Chickasaw (6), Clay (4), Itawamba (8), Lafayette (23), Lee (35), Marshall (21), Monroe (11), Oktibbeha (16), Pontotoc (12), Prentiss (7), Tippah (12), Tishomingo (8) and Union (13).

Case totals by county:

Alcorn 2841

Benton 901

Calhoun 1504

Chickasaw 1960

Clay 1739

Itawamba 2807

Lafayette 5522

Lee 9381

Marshall 3781

Monroe 3868

Oktibbeha 4260

Pontotoc 3961

Prentiss 2621

Tippah 2645

Tishomingo 2048

Union 3764

blake.alsup@journalinc.com

Twitter: @AlsupTheWriter

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus