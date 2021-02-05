The Mississippi State Department of Health on Friday reported 1,210 additional cases of COVID-19 and 40 deaths related to the virus as of 6 p.m. Feb. 4.
Calhoun, Lafayette, Monroe and Pontotoc counties in Northeast Mississippi each reported one additional death. Lee County reported two deaths. Marshall County reported four deaths.
The statewide total number of cases since March 11, 2020, is now 279,742, with a death toll of 6,222. Around 238,176 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of Jan. 31.
The seven-day rolling average for new COVID-19 cases in the state of Mississippi is 48 per 100,000 residents is as of Feb. 2. For Mississippi's 1st Congressional District, the seven-day rolling average is 42 per 100,000 residents.
There are currently 138 outbreaks in long-term care facilities across the state.
North Mississippi Health Services reported 70 positive inpatients and 20,622 positive outpatients as of Feb. 5. NMHS' next update will be published on Feb. 8.
All counties in the Daily Journal's coverage area reported new cases: Alcorn (2), Benton (2), Calhoun (5), Chickasaw (6), Clay (4), Itawamba (8), Lafayette (23), Lee (35), Marshall (21), Monroe (11), Oktibbeha (16), Pontotoc (12), Prentiss (7), Tippah (12), Tishomingo (8) and Union (13).
Case totals by county:
Alcorn 2841
Benton 901
Calhoun 1504
Chickasaw 1960
Clay 1739
Itawamba 2807
Lafayette 5522
Lee 9381
Marshall 3781
Monroe 3868
Oktibbeha 4260
Pontotoc 3961
Prentiss 2621
Tippah 2645
Tishomingo 2048
Union 3764