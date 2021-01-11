COVID Update January 11

The Mississippi State Department of Health on Monday reported 1,227 additional cases of COVID-19 and 19 deaths related to the virus as of 6 p.m. Jan 10.

Monroe County in Northeast Mississippi reported two additional deaths.

The statewide total number of cases since March 11, 2020, is now 240,309, with a death toll of 5,186. Around 182,103 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of Jan. 3.

There are currently 221 outbreaks in long-term care facilities across the state.

North Mississippi Health Services reported 116 positive inpatients and 18,592 positive outpatients as of Jan. 8.

All counties in the Daily Journal's coverage area reported new cases: Alcorn (9), Benton (4), Calhoun (7), Chickasaw (8), Clay (11), Itawamba (7), Lafayette (29), Lee (24), Marshall (23), Monroe (14), Oktibbeha (9), Pontotoc (41), Prentiss (4), Tippah (4), Tishomingo (9) and Union (10).

Case totals by county:

Alcorn 2488

Benton 780

Calhoun 1293

Chickasaw 1766

Clay 1507

Itawamba 2503

Lafayette 4713

Lee 8472

Marshall 3264

Monroe 3394

Oktibbeha 3793

Pontotoc 3499

Prentiss 2347

Tippah 2246

Tishomingo 1747

Union 3266

blake.alsup@journalinc.com

Twitter: @AlsupTheWriter

