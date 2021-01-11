The Mississippi State Department of Health on Monday reported 1,227 additional cases of COVID-19 and 19 deaths related to the virus as of 6 p.m. Jan 10.
Monroe County in Northeast Mississippi reported two additional deaths.
The statewide total number of cases since March 11, 2020, is now 240,309, with a death toll of 5,186. Around 182,103 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of Jan. 3.
There are currently 221 outbreaks in long-term care facilities across the state.
North Mississippi Health Services reported 116 positive inpatients and 18,592 positive outpatients as of Jan. 8.
All counties in the Daily Journal's coverage area reported new cases: Alcorn (9), Benton (4), Calhoun (7), Chickasaw (8), Clay (11), Itawamba (7), Lafayette (29), Lee (24), Marshall (23), Monroe (14), Oktibbeha (9), Pontotoc (41), Prentiss (4), Tippah (4), Tishomingo (9) and Union (10).
Case totals by county:
Alcorn 2488
Benton 780
Calhoun 1293
Chickasaw 1766
Clay 1507
Itawamba 2503
Lafayette 4713
Lee 8472
Marshall 3264
Monroe 3394
Oktibbeha 3793
Pontotoc 3499
Prentiss 2347
Tippah 2246
Tishomingo 1747
Union 3266