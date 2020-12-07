COVID Update December 7

The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Monday reported 1,263 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths as of 6 p.m. Dec. 6. MSDH also reported 202 current outbreaks in long-term care facilities.

The statewide total number of cases since March 11 is 166,194 and 3,961 deaths. Around 128,746 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of Nov. 29.

North Mississippi Health Services reported 69 positive inpatients and 11,565 positive outpatients as of Dec. 7.

All Northeast Mississippi counties in the Daily Journal coverage area reported new cases.

The new case counts by county are: Alcorn (7), Benton (1), Calhoun (9), Chickasaw (14), Clay (8), Itawamba (7), Lafayette (23), Lee (47), Marshall (19), Monroe (19), Oktibbeha (14), Pontotoc (34), Prentiss (8), Tippah (22), Tishomingo (6) and Union (32).

Case totals by county:

Alcorn 1,658

Benton 519

Calhoun 854

Chickasaw 1,169

Clay 1,007

Itawamba 1,711

Lafayette 3,526

Lee 5,748

Marshall 2,364

Monroe 2,236

Oktibbeha 2,679

Pontotoc 2,288

Prentiss 1,627

Tippah 1,408

Tishomingo 1,206

Union 1,899

blake.alsup@journalinc.com

Twitter: @AlsupTheWriter

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus