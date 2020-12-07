The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Monday reported 1,263 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths as of 6 p.m. Dec. 6. MSDH also reported 202 current outbreaks in long-term care facilities.
The statewide total number of cases since March 11 is 166,194 and 3,961 deaths. Around 128,746 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of Nov. 29.
North Mississippi Health Services reported 69 positive inpatients and 11,565 positive outpatients as of Dec. 7.
All Northeast Mississippi counties in the Daily Journal coverage area reported new cases.
The new case counts by county are: Alcorn (7), Benton (1), Calhoun (9), Chickasaw (14), Clay (8), Itawamba (7), Lafayette (23), Lee (47), Marshall (19), Monroe (19), Oktibbeha (14), Pontotoc (34), Prentiss (8), Tippah (22), Tishomingo (6) and Union (32).
Case totals by county:
Alcorn 1,658
Benton 519
Calhoun 854
Chickasaw 1,169
Clay 1,007
Itawamba 1,711
Lafayette 3,526
Lee 5,748
Marshall 2,364
Monroe 2,236
Oktibbeha 2,679
Pontotoc 2,288
Prentiss 1,627
Tippah 1,408
Tishomingo 1,206
Union 1,899