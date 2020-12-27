The Mississippi State Department of Health on Sunday reported 1,345 more cases of COVID-19 and 41 deaths related to the virus.
The statewide total number of cases since March 11 is now 206,388, with a death toll of 4,606.
In Northeast Mississippi, the following counties reported one death each: Alcorn, Chickasaw, Itawamba, Lafayette, Monroe, Pontotoc and Union.
All counties in the Daily Journal's coverage area reported new cases: Alcorn (11), Benton (5), Calhoun (10), Chickasaw (9), Clay (14), Itawamba (10), Lafayette (76), Lee (70), Marshall (10), Monroe (12), Oktibbeha (21), Pontotoc (44), Prentiss (23), Tippah (32), Tishomingo (19), Union (26).
Case totals by county:
Alcorn 2057
Benton 647
Calhoun 1106
Chickasaw 1530
Clay 1268
Itawamba 2172
Lafayette 4157
Lee 7316
Marshall 2823
Monroe 2833
Oktibbeha 3242
Pontotoc 3035
Prentiss 2010
Tippah 1903
Tishomingo 1517
Union 2655