The Mississippi State Department of Health on Sunday reported 1,345 more cases of COVID-19 and 41 deaths related to the virus.

The statewide total number of cases since March 11 is now 206,388, with a death toll of 4,606.

In Northeast Mississippi, the following counties reported one death each: Alcorn, Chickasaw, Itawamba, Lafayette, Monroe, Pontotoc and Union.

All counties in the Daily Journal's coverage area reported new cases: Alcorn (11), Benton (5), Calhoun (10), Chickasaw (9), Clay (14), Itawamba (10), Lafayette (76), Lee (70), Marshall (10), Monroe (12), Oktibbeha (21), Pontotoc (44), Prentiss (23), Tippah (32), Tishomingo (19), Union (26).

Case totals by county:

Alcorn 2057

Benton 647

Calhoun 1106

Chickasaw 1530

Clay 1268

Itawamba 2172

Lafayette 4157

Lee 7316

Marshall 2823

Monroe 2833

Oktibbeha 3242

Pontotoc 3035

Prentiss 2010

Tippah 1903

Tishomingo 1517

Union 2655

