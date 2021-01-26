COVID Update January 26

The Mississippi State Department of Health on Tuesday reported 1,452 additional cases of COVID-19 and 75 deaths related to the virus as of 6 p.m. Jan 25.

Alcorn, Chickasaw, Monroe, Tippah and Union in Northeast Mississippi reported one additional death. Lee and Marshall counties each reported two deaths. Oktibbeha reported three deaths.

The statewide total number of cases since March 11, 2020, is now 266,598, with a death toll of 5,852. Around 222,812 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of Jan. 24.

There are currently 195 outbreaks in long-term care facilities across the state.

North Mississippi Health Services reported 83 positive inpatients and 20,090 positive outpatients as of Jan. 26.

All counties in the Daily Journal's coverage area reported new cases: Alcorn (5), Benton (4), Calhoun (2), Chickasaw (6), Clay (11), Itawamba (12), Lafayette (40), Lee (21), Marshall (16), Monroe (34), Oktibbeha (21), Pontotoc (19), Prentiss (9), Tippah (14), Tishomingo (7) and Union (24).

Case totals by county:

Alcorn 2740

Benton 869

Calhoun 1420

Chickasaw 1902

Clay 1686

Itawamba 2712

Lafayette 5269

Lee 9109

Marshall 3601

Monroe 3727

Oktibbeha 4115

Pontotoc 3804

Prentiss 2554

Tippah 2515

Tishomingo 1963

Union 3601

blake.alsup@journalinc.com

Twitter: @AlsupTheWriter

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus