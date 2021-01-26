The Mississippi State Department of Health on Tuesday reported 1,452 additional cases of COVID-19 and 75 deaths related to the virus as of 6 p.m. Jan 25.
Alcorn, Chickasaw, Monroe, Tippah and Union in Northeast Mississippi reported one additional death. Lee and Marshall counties each reported two deaths. Oktibbeha reported three deaths.
The statewide total number of cases since March 11, 2020, is now 266,598, with a death toll of 5,852. Around 222,812 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of Jan. 24.
There are currently 195 outbreaks in long-term care facilities across the state.
North Mississippi Health Services reported 83 positive inpatients and 20,090 positive outpatients as of Jan. 26.
All counties in the Daily Journal's coverage area reported new cases: Alcorn (5), Benton (4), Calhoun (2), Chickasaw (6), Clay (11), Itawamba (12), Lafayette (40), Lee (21), Marshall (16), Monroe (34), Oktibbeha (21), Pontotoc (19), Prentiss (9), Tippah (14), Tishomingo (7) and Union (24).
Case totals by county:
Alcorn 2740
Benton 869
Calhoun 1420
Chickasaw 1902
Clay 1686
Itawamba 2712
Lafayette 5269
Lee 9109
Marshall 3601
Monroe 3727
Oktibbeha 4115
Pontotoc 3804
Prentiss 2554
Tippah 2515
Tishomingo 1963
Union 3601