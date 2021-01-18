The Mississippi State Department of Health on Monday reported 1,457 additional cases of COVID-19 and three deaths related to the virus as of 6 p.m. Jan 17.
No counties in Northeast Mississippi reported additional deaths.
The statewide total number of cases since March 11, 2020, is now 253,932, with a death toll of 5,524. Around 198,888 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of Jan. 10.
There are currently 209 outbreaks in long-term care facilities across the state.
North Mississippi Health Services reported 101 positive inpatients and 19,480 positive outpatients as of Jan. 18.
All counties in the Daily Journal's coverage area reported new cases: Alcorn (8), Benton (3), Calhoun (4), Chickasaw (3), Clay (4), Itawamba (5), Lafayette (24), Lee (23), Marshall (10), Monroe (10), Oktibbeha (14), Pontotoc (25), Prentiss (6), Tippah (13), Tishomingo (19) and Union (17).
Case totals by county:
Alcorn 2640
Benton 818
Calhoun 1361
Chickasaw 1839
Clay 1594
Itawamba 2629
Lafayette 4966
Lee 8819
Marshall 3426
Monroe 3543
Oktibbeha 3938
Pontotoc 3653
Prentiss 2456
Tippah 2417
Tishomingo 1863
Union 3447