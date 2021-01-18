COVID Update January 18

The Mississippi State Department of Health on Monday reported 1,457 additional cases of COVID-19 and three deaths related to the virus as of 6 p.m. Jan 17.

No counties in Northeast Mississippi reported additional deaths.

The statewide total number of cases since March 11, 2020, is now 253,932, with a death toll of 5,524. Around 198,888 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of Jan. 10.

There are currently 209 outbreaks in long-term care facilities across the state.

North Mississippi Health Services reported 101 positive inpatients and 19,480 positive outpatients as of Jan. 18.

All counties in the Daily Journal's coverage area reported new cases: Alcorn (8), Benton (3), Calhoun (4), Chickasaw (3), Clay (4), Itawamba (5), Lafayette (24), Lee (23), Marshall (10), Monroe (10), Oktibbeha (14), Pontotoc (25), Prentiss (6), Tippah (13), Tishomingo (19) and Union (17).

Case totals by county:

Alcorn 2640

Benton 818

Calhoun 1361

Chickasaw 1839

Clay 1594

Itawamba 2629

Lafayette 4966

Lee 8819

Marshall 3426

Monroe 3543

Oktibbeha 3938

Pontotoc 3653

Prentiss 2456

Tippah 2417

Tishomingo 1863

Union 3447

blake.alsup@journalinc.com

Twitter: @AlsupTheWriter

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus