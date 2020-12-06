covid19update

The Mississippi State Department of Health on Sunday reported 1,473 more cases of COVID-19 and 12 deaths related to the virus.

The new cases brings the statewide total number as of 6 p.m. Saturday to 164,931 with 3,961 deaths.

In Northeast Mississippi, COVID-related deaths were reported in Itawamba, Lafayette and Prentiss counties.

MSDH is also reporting 202 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities.

Every county in the Daily Journal coverage area reported new cases. New cases by county are Alcorn (11), Benton (6), Calhoun (2), Chickasaw (6), Clay (3), Itawamba (10), Lafayette (11), Lee (55), Marshall (31), Monroe (25), Oktibbeha (8), Pontotoc (52), Prentiss (11) Tippah (16), Tishomingo (15) and Union (42).

Case totals by county:

Alcorn 1,651

Benton 518

Calhoun 845

Chickasaw 1,155

Clay 999

Itawamba 1,704

Lafayette 3,503

Lee 5,701

Marshall 2,345

Monroe 2,217

Oktibbeha 2,665

Pontotoc 2,254

Prentiss 1,619

Tippah 1,386

Tishomingo 1,200

Union 1,867

