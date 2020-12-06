The Mississippi State Department of Health on Sunday reported 1,473 more cases of COVID-19 and 12 deaths related to the virus.
The new cases brings the statewide total number as of 6 p.m. Saturday to 164,931 with 3,961 deaths.
In Northeast Mississippi, COVID-related deaths were reported in Itawamba, Lafayette and Prentiss counties.
MSDH is also reporting 202 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities.
Every county in the Daily Journal coverage area reported new cases. New cases by county are Alcorn (11), Benton (6), Calhoun (2), Chickasaw (6), Clay (3), Itawamba (10), Lafayette (11), Lee (55), Marshall (31), Monroe (25), Oktibbeha (8), Pontotoc (52), Prentiss (11) Tippah (16), Tishomingo (15) and Union (42).
Case totals by county:
Alcorn 1,651
Benton 518
Calhoun 845
Chickasaw 1,155
Clay 999
Itawamba 1,704
Lafayette 3,503
Lee 5,701
Marshall 2,345
Monroe 2,217
Oktibbeha 2,665
Pontotoc 2,254
Prentiss 1,619
Tippah 1,386
Tishomingo 1,200
Union 1,867