The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Monday reported 1,485 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death as of 6 p.m. Nov. 29. MSDH also reported 199 current outbreaks in long-term care facilities.
The statewide total number of cases since March 11 is 153,270 and 3,807 deaths. Around 128,746 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of Nov. 29.
North Mississippi Health Services reported 71 positive inpatients and 10,524 positive outpatients as of Nov. 30.
All Northeast Mississippi counties in the Daily Journal coverage area reported new cases.
The new case counts by county are: Alcorn (20), Benton (3), Calhoun (4), Chickasaw (7), Clay (11), Itawamba (5), Lafayette (52), Lee (66), Marshall (18), Monroe (29), Oktibbeha (29), Pontotoc (30), Prentiss (11), Tippah (13), Tishomingo (8) and Union (15).
Total cases in Northeast Mississippi by county:
Alcorn 1,548
Benton 499
Calhoun 781
Chickasaw 1,090
Clay 934
Itawamba 1,561
Lafayette 3,349
Lee 5,236
Marshall 2,212
Monroe 2,039
Oktibbeha 2,513
Pontotoc 2,029
Prentiss 1,495
Tippah 1,280
Tishomingo 1,108
Union 1,710