covidupdate

The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Sunday reported 1,500 more cases of COVID-19 and 19 deaths.

The statewide total number of cases since March 11 is now 179,447, with a statewide death toll of 4.199.

Northeast Mississippi counties that reported new deaths were Lee, Tippah and Lafayette.

MSDH also reported 218 outbreaks in long-term care facilities.

All Northeast Mississippi counties in the Daily Journal's coverage area reported new cases.

County by county case totals:

Alcorn 1,827

Benton 563

Calhoun 907

Chickasaw 1,278

Clay 1,084

Itawamba 1,837

Lafayette 3,645

Lee 6,208

Marshall 2,492

Monroe 2,429

Oktibbeha 2,833

Pontotoc 2,507

Prentiss 1,747

Tippah 1,570

Tishomingo 1,305

Union 2,169

bobby.pepper@journalinc.com

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus