The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Sunday reported 1,500 more cases of COVID-19 and 19 deaths.
The statewide total number of cases since March 11 is now 179,447, with a statewide death toll of 4.199.
Northeast Mississippi counties that reported new deaths were Lee, Tippah and Lafayette.
MSDH also reported 218 outbreaks in long-term care facilities.
All Northeast Mississippi counties in the Daily Journal's coverage area reported new cases.
County by county case totals:
Alcorn 1,827
Benton 563
Calhoun 907
Chickasaw 1,278
Clay 1,084
Itawamba 1,837
Lafayette 3,645
Lee 6,208
Marshall 2,492
Monroe 2,429
Oktibbeha 2,833
Pontotoc 2,507
Prentiss 1,747
Tippah 1,570
Tishomingo 1,305
Union 2,169