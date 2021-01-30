COVID-19 Daily Totals as of Jan, 29, 2021

The Mississippi State Department of Health on Saturday morning reported 1,528 new COVID-19 cases and 36 new deaths, as of 6 p.m. Jan. 29.

In Northeast Mississippi, Itawamba, Marshall, and Monroe counties each reported one additional death. Clay County reported four new deaths.

The statewide total number of cases since March 11, 2020 is now 274,190 with a death toll of 6,018. As of this week, MSDH reports an estimate of 222,812 people to have recovered from the virus.

MSDH also reported 184 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities.

North Mississippi Health Services reported 75 positive inpatients and 20,318 positive outpatients, as of Jan. 29.

Case totals by county:

Alcorn 2813

Benton 888

Calhoun 1484

Chickasaw 1937

Clay 1717

Itawamba 2762

Lafayette 5392

Lee 9264

Marshall 3682

Monroe 3806

Oktibbeha 4206

Pontotoc 3897

Prentiss 2595

Tippah 2596

Tishomingo 2004

Union 3693

