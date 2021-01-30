The Mississippi State Department of Health on Saturday morning reported 1,528 new COVID-19 cases and 36 new deaths, as of 6 p.m. Jan. 29.
In Northeast Mississippi, Itawamba, Marshall, and Monroe counties each reported one additional death. Clay County reported four new deaths.
The statewide total number of cases since March 11, 2020 is now 274,190 with a death toll of 6,018. As of this week, MSDH reports an estimate of 222,812 people to have recovered from the virus.
MSDH also reported 184 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities.
North Mississippi Health Services reported 75 positive inpatients and 20,318 positive outpatients, as of Jan. 29.
Case totals by county:
Alcorn 2813
Benton 888
Calhoun 1484
Chickasaw 1937
Clay 1717
Itawamba 2762
Lafayette 5392
Lee 9264
Marshall 3682
Monroe 3806
Oktibbeha 4206
Pontotoc 3897
Prentiss 2595
Tippah 2596
Tishomingo 2004
Union 3693