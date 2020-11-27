The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Saturday reported 1,553 new cases of COVID-19 and 10 new deaths as of 6 p.m. Nov. 27. MSDH also reported 203 current outbreaks in long-term care facilities.
The statewide total number of cases since March 11 is 149,440 and 3,7679 deaths. Around 121,637 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of Nov. 22.
North Mississippi Health Services reported 71 positive inpatients and 10,203 positive outpatients as of Nov. 25.
All Northeast Mississippi counties in the Daily Journal coverage area reported new cases.
The new cases are Alcorn (17), Benton (2), Calhoun (16), Chickasaw (5), Clay (10), Itawamba (14), Lafayette (45), Lee (81), Marshall (34), Monroe (8), Oktibbeha (11), Pontotoc (7), Prentiss (20), Tippah (7), Tishomingo (5) and Union (13).
Total cases in Northeast Mississippi by county:
Alcorn 1,513
Benton 493
Calhoun 755
Chickasaw 1,076
Clay 913
Itawamba 1,529
Lafayette 3,260
Lee 5,091
Marshall 2,172
Monroe 1,981
Oktibbeha 2,454
Pontotoc 1,999
Prentiss 1,462
Tippah 1,252
Tishomingo 1,094
Union 1,673