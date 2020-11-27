nov 28 update

The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Saturday reported 1,553 new cases of COVID-19 and 10 new deaths as of 6 p.m. Nov. 27. MSDH also reported 203 current outbreaks in long-term care facilities.

The statewide total number of cases since March 11 is 149,440 and 3,7679 deaths. Around 121,637 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of Nov. 22.

North Mississippi Health Services reported 71 positive inpatients and 10,203 positive outpatients as of Nov. 25.

All Northeast Mississippi counties in the Daily Journal coverage area reported new cases.

The new cases are Alcorn (17), Benton (2), Calhoun (16), Chickasaw (5), Clay (10), Itawamba (14), Lafayette (45), Lee (81), Marshall (34), Monroe (8), Oktibbeha (11), Pontotoc (7), Prentiss (20), Tippah (7), Tishomingo (5) and Union (13).

Total cases in Northeast Mississippi by county:

Alcorn 1,513

Benton 493

Calhoun 755

Chickasaw 1,076

Clay 913

Itawamba 1,529

Lafayette 3,260

Lee 5,091

Marshall 2,172

Monroe 1,981

Oktibbeha 2,454

Pontotoc 1,999

Prentiss 1,462

Tippah 1,252

Tishomingo 1,094

Union 1,673

blake.alsup@journalinc.com

Twitter: @AlsupTheWriter

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus