Bobby Pepper

The Mississippi State Department of Health on Friday reported 1,577 more cases of COVID-19 and six deaths related to the virus.

The statewide total number of cases since March 11 is now 204,178 with a statewide death toll of 4,562.

In Northeast Mississippi, Marshall and Pontotoc counties each reported one new death.

All counties in the Daily Journal's coverage area reported new cases. The new case totals are Alcorn (16), Benton (3), Calhoun (15), Chickasaw (8), Clay (22), Itawamba (12),Lafayette (56), Lee (42), Marshall (19), Monroe (16), Oktibbeha (23), Pontotoc (9), Prentiss (19), Tippah (8), Tishomingo (7) and Union (12).

Case totals by county:

Alcorn 2044

Benton 641

Calhoun 1089

Chickasaw 1512

Clay 1242

Itawamba 2155

Lafayette 4053

Lee 7230

Marshall 2797

Monroe 2815

Oktibbeha 3213

Pontotoc 2978

Prentiss 1980

Tippah 1866

Tishomingo 1493

Union 2616

bobby.pepper@journalinc.com

