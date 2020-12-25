The Mississippi State Department of Health on Friday reported 1,577 more cases of COVID-19 and six deaths related to the virus.
The statewide total number of cases since March 11 is now 204,178 with a statewide death toll of 4,562.
In Northeast Mississippi, Marshall and Pontotoc counties each reported one new death.
All counties in the Daily Journal's coverage area reported new cases. The new case totals are Alcorn (16), Benton (3), Calhoun (15), Chickasaw (8), Clay (22), Itawamba (12),Lafayette (56), Lee (42), Marshall (19), Monroe (16), Oktibbeha (23), Pontotoc (9), Prentiss (19), Tippah (8), Tishomingo (7) and Union (12).
Case totals by county:
Alcorn 2044
Benton 641
Calhoun 1089
Chickasaw 1512
Clay 1242
Itawamba 2155
Lafayette 4053
Lee 7230
Marshall 2797
Monroe 2815
Oktibbeha 3213
Pontotoc 2978
Prentiss 1980
Tippah 1866
Tishomingo 1493
Union 2616