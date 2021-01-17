The Mississippi State Department of Health on Sunday reported 1,606 additional cases of COVID-19 and 40 deaths related to the virus as of 6 p.m. Saturday.
Union County reported two additional deaths and Tippah, Monroe and Pontotoc counties each reported one death.
The statewide total number of cases since March 11, 2020, is now 252,475 with a death toll of 5,521. Around 198,888 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of Jan. 10.
All counties in the Daily Journal’s coverage area reported new cases: Lee (37), Lafayette (31), Marshall (25), Tishomingo (23), Oktibbeha (21), Pontotoc (17), Union (16), Itawamba (13), Monroe (12), Prentiss (10), Clay (8), Chickasaw (7), Tippah (7), Alcorn (6), Calhoun (6) and Benton (5).
Case totals by county:
Alcorn 2632
Benton 815
Calhoun 1357
Chickasaw 1836
Clay 1590
Itawamba 2624
Lafayette 4942
Lee 8796
Marshall 3416
Monroe 3533
Oktibbeha 3924
Pontotoc 3628
Prentiss 2450
Tippah 2404
Tishomingo 1844
Union 3430