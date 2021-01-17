covidupdate

The Mississippi State Department of Health on Sunday reported 1,606 additional cases of COVID-19 and 40 deaths related to the virus as of 6 p.m. Saturday.

Union County reported two additional deaths and Tippah, Monroe and Pontotoc counties each reported one death.

The statewide total number of cases since March 11, 2020, is now 252,475 with a death toll of 5,521. Around 198,888 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of Jan. 10.

All counties in the Daily Journal’s coverage area reported new cases: Lee (37), Lafayette (31), Marshall (25), Tishomingo (23), Oktibbeha (21), Pontotoc (17), Union (16), Itawamba (13), Monroe (12), Prentiss (10), Clay (8), Chickasaw (7), Tippah (7), Alcorn (6), Calhoun (6) and Benton (5).

Case totals by county:

Alcorn 2632

Benton 815

Calhoun 1357

Chickasaw 1836

Clay 1590

Itawamba 2624

Lafayette 4942

Lee 8796

Marshall 3416

Monroe 3533

Oktibbeha 3924

Pontotoc 3628

Prentiss 2450

Tippah 2404

Tishomingo 1844

Union 3430

