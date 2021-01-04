COVID Update January 4

The Mississippi State Department of Health on Monday reported 1,616 additional cases of COVID-19 and 13 deaths related to the virus as of 6 p.m. Jan 3.

Tippah and Union counties in Northeast Mississippi reported one additional COVID-19 death. Lee County reported two deaths.

The statewide total number of cases since March 11, 2020, is now 223,677, with a death toll of 4,884. An estimated 182,103 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of Jan. 3.

There are currently 235 outbreaks in long-term care facilities across the state.

North Mississippi Health Services reported 115 positive inpatients, up from the previous all-time high of 100 in-patients, and 17,807 positive outpatients as of Jan. 4.

All counties in the Daily Journal's coverage area reported new cases: Alcorn (17), Benton (9), Calhoun (14), Chickasaw (10), Clay (19), Itawamba (15), Lafayette (39), Lee (55), Marshall (24), Monroe (18), Oktibbeha (13), Pontotoc (18), Prentiss (19), Tippah (7), Tishomingo (5) and Union (50).

Case totals by county:

Alcorn 2289

Benton 711

Calhoun 1213

Chickasaw 1639

Clay 1393

Itawamba 2386

Lafayette 4374

Lee 7927

Marshall 3001

Monroe 3137

Oktibbeha 3535

Pontotoc 3255

Prentiss 2197

Tippah 2057

Tishomingo 1617

Union 2999

blake.alsup@journalinc.com

Twitter: @AlsupTheWriter

