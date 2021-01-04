The Mississippi State Department of Health on Monday reported 1,616 additional cases of COVID-19 and 13 deaths related to the virus as of 6 p.m. Jan 3.
Tippah and Union counties in Northeast Mississippi reported one additional COVID-19 death. Lee County reported two deaths.
The statewide total number of cases since March 11, 2020, is now 223,677, with a death toll of 4,884. An estimated 182,103 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of Jan. 3.
There are currently 235 outbreaks in long-term care facilities across the state.
North Mississippi Health Services reported 115 positive inpatients, up from the previous all-time high of 100 in-patients, and 17,807 positive outpatients as of Jan. 4.
All counties in the Daily Journal's coverage area reported new cases: Alcorn (17), Benton (9), Calhoun (14), Chickasaw (10), Clay (19), Itawamba (15), Lafayette (39), Lee (55), Marshall (24), Monroe (18), Oktibbeha (13), Pontotoc (18), Prentiss (19), Tippah (7), Tishomingo (5) and Union (50).
Case totals by county:
Alcorn 2289
Benton 711
Calhoun 1213
Chickasaw 1639
Clay 1393
Itawamba 2386
Lafayette 4374
Lee 7927
Marshall 3001
Monroe 3137
Oktibbeha 3535
Pontotoc 3255
Prentiss 2197
Tippah 2057
Tishomingo 1617
Union 2999