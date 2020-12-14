COVID Update December 14

The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Monday reported 1,648 new cases of COVID-19 and five deaths as of 6 p.m. Dec. 13. There are currently 218 outbreaks in long-term care facilities.

No new deaths were reported in Northeast Mississippi on Monday.

The statewide total number of cases since March 11 is 181,095 and 4,204 deaths. Around 136,627 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of Dec. 6.

North Mississippi Health Services reported 78 positive inpatients and 14,365 positive outpatients as of Dec. 14.

All Northeast Mississippi counties in the Daily Journal coverage area reported new cases.

The new case counts by county are: Alcorn (11), Benton (7), Calhoun (6), Chickasaw (9), Clay (10), Itawamba (13), Lafayette (26), Lee (113), Marshall (25), Monroe (30), Oktibbeha (29), Pontotoc (45), Prentiss (17), Tippah (46), Tishomingo (18) and Union (43).

Case totals by county:

Alcorn 1,838

Benton 570

Calhoun 913

Chickasaw 1,287

Clay 1,094

Itawamba 1,850

Lafayette 3,671

Lee 6,321

Marshall 2,517

Monroe 2,459

Oktibbeha 2,862

Pontotoc 2,552

Prentiss 1,764

Tippah 1,616

Tishomingo 1,323

Union 2,212

