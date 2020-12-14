The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Monday reported 1,648 new cases of COVID-19 and five deaths as of 6 p.m. Dec. 13. There are currently 218 outbreaks in long-term care facilities.
No new deaths were reported in Northeast Mississippi on Monday.
The statewide total number of cases since March 11 is 181,095 and 4,204 deaths. Around 136,627 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of Dec. 6.
North Mississippi Health Services reported 78 positive inpatients and 14,365 positive outpatients as of Dec. 14.
All Northeast Mississippi counties in the Daily Journal coverage area reported new cases.
The new case counts by county are: Alcorn (11), Benton (7), Calhoun (6), Chickasaw (9), Clay (10), Itawamba (13), Lafayette (26), Lee (113), Marshall (25), Monroe (30), Oktibbeha (29), Pontotoc (45), Prentiss (17), Tippah (46), Tishomingo (18) and Union (43).
Case totals by county:
Alcorn 1,838
Benton 570
Calhoun 913
Chickasaw 1,287
Clay 1,094
Itawamba 1,850
Lafayette 3,671
Lee 6,321
Marshall 2,517
Monroe 2,459
Oktibbeha 2,862
Pontotoc 2,552
Prentiss 1,764
Tippah 1,616
Tishomingo 1,323
Union 2,212