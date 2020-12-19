The Mississippi State Department of Health on Saturday morning reported 1,700 more cases of COVID-19, 36 new deaths and 235 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities.
The statewide number of coronavirus cases since March 11 is now 192,111 with a death toll of 4,390.
In Northeast Mississippi, Alcorn, Lee and Tishomingo counties each reported one new death, as of 6 p.m. Friday. Lee County reported an additional COVID-19 related death that occurred between November 21 and December 10, identified from a death certificate.
North Mississippi Health Services reported 81 positive inpatients and 15,226 positive outpatients, as of Dec. 18.
All Northeast Mississippi counties in the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal's coverage area reported new cases.
New case counts for Northeast Mississippi counties are as followed: Alcorn (15), Calhoun (10), Chickasaw (34), Clay (16), Itawamba (24), Lafayette (15), Lee (97), Marshall (14), Monroe (28), Oktibbeha (20), Pontotoc (17), Prentiss (14), Tippah (22), Tishomingo (26) and Union (32).
Case totals by county:
Alcorn 1930
Benton 598
Calhoun 982
Chickasaw 1415
Clay 1174
Itawamba 1984
Lafayette 3813
Lee 6772
Marshall 2624
Monroe 2641
Oktibbeha 3,018
Pontotoc 2734
Prentiss 1860
Tippah 1754
Tishomingo 1,389
Union 2422