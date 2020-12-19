COVID-19 Daily Totals as of Dec. 18, 2020

COVID-19 Daily Totals as of Dec. 18, 2020

The Mississippi State Department of Health on Saturday morning reported 1,700 more cases of COVID-19, 36 new deaths and 235 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities.

The statewide number of coronavirus cases since March 11 is now 192,111 with a death toll of 4,390.

In Northeast Mississippi, Alcorn, Lee and Tishomingo counties each reported one new death, as of 6 p.m. Friday. Lee County reported an additional COVID-19 related death that occurred between November 21 and December 10, identified from a death certificate.

North Mississippi Health Services reported 81 positive inpatients and 15,226 positive outpatients, as of Dec. 18.

All Northeast Mississippi counties in the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal's coverage area reported new cases.

New case counts for Northeast Mississippi counties are as followed: Alcorn (15), Calhoun (10), Chickasaw (34), Clay (16), Itawamba (24), Lafayette (15), Lee (97), Marshall (14), Monroe (28), Oktibbeha (20), Pontotoc (17), Prentiss (14), Tippah (22), Tishomingo (26) and Union (32).

Case totals by county:

Alcorn 1930

Benton 598

Calhoun 982

Chickasaw 1415

Clay 1174

Itawamba 1984

Lafayette 3813

Lee 6772

Marshall 2624

Monroe 2641

Oktibbeha 3,018

Pontotoc 2734

Prentiss 1860

Tippah 1754

Tishomingo 1,389

Union 2422

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus