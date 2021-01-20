The Mississippi State Department of Health on Wednesday reported 1,702 additional cases of COVID-19 and 64 deaths related to the virus as of 6 p.m. Jan 19.
Alcorn and Itawamba counties in Northeast Mississippi each reported one additional death. Clay and Pontotoc counties each reported two deaths. Marshall and Union counties each reported three deaths
The statewide total number of cases since March 11, 2020, is now 256,827, with a death toll of 5,638. Around 207,769 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of Jan. 17.
There are currently 217 outbreaks in long-term care facilities across the state.
North Mississippi Health Services reported 90 positive inpatients and 19,704 positive outpatients as of Jan. 20.
All counties in the Daily Journal's coverage area reported new cases: Alcorn (20), Benton (13), Calhoun (11), Chickasaw (7), Clay (15), Itawamba (15), Lafayette (40), Lee (58), Marshall (37), Monroe (33), Oktibbeha (23), Pontotoc (20), Prentiss (17), Tippah (14), Tishomingo (23) and Union (21).
Case totals by county:
Alcorn 2674
Benton 833
Calhoun 1376
Chickasaw 1857
Clay 1613
Itawamba 2652
Lafayette 5031
Lee 8922
Marshall 3477
Monroe 3591
Oktibbeha 3976
Pontotoc 3698
Prentiss 2482
Tippah 2444
Tishomingo 1916
Union 3480