COVID Update January 20

The Mississippi State Department of Health on Wednesday reported 1,702 additional cases of COVID-19 and 64 deaths related to the virus as of 6 p.m. Jan 19.

Alcorn and Itawamba counties in Northeast Mississippi each reported one additional death. Clay and Pontotoc counties each reported two deaths. Marshall and Union counties each reported three deaths

The statewide total number of cases since March 11, 2020, is now 256,827, with a death toll of 5,638. Around 207,769 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of Jan. 17.

There are currently 217 outbreaks in long-term care facilities across the state.

North Mississippi Health Services reported 90 positive inpatients and 19,704 positive outpatients as of Jan. 20.

All counties in the Daily Journal's coverage area reported new cases: Alcorn (20), Benton (13), Calhoun (11), Chickasaw (7), Clay (15), Itawamba (15), Lafayette (40), Lee (58), Marshall (37), Monroe (33), Oktibbeha (23), Pontotoc (20), Prentiss (17), Tippah (14), Tishomingo (23) and Union (21).

Case totals by county:

Alcorn 2674

Benton 833

Calhoun 1376

Chickasaw 1857

Clay 1613

Itawamba 2652

Lafayette 5031

Lee 8922

Marshall 3477

Monroe 3591

Oktibbeha 3976

Pontotoc 3698

Prentiss 2482

Tippah 2444

Tishomingo 1916

Union 3480

blake.alsup@journalinc.com

Twitter: @AlsupTheWriter

