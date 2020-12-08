The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Tuesday reported 1,732 new cases of COVID-19 and 56 new deaths as of 6 p.m. Dec. 6, bringing the state's death total to more than 4,000.
MSDH also reported 206 current outbreaks in long-term care facilities.
Lee, Oktibbeha and Prentiss counties in Northeast Mississippi each reported one new death. Itawamba, Marshall and Tishomingo counties each reported two additional deaths.
The statewide total number of cases since March 11 is 167,926 and 4,017 deaths. Around 136,627 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of Dec. 6.
North Mississippi Health Services reported 70 positive inpatients and 11,839 positive outpatients as of Dec. 8.
All Northeast Mississippi counties in the Daily Journal coverage area reported new cases.
The new case counts by county are: Alcorn (8), Benton (4), Calhoun (5), Chickasaw (18), Clay (7), Itawamba (16), Lafayette (23), Lee (81), Marshall (14), Monroe (51), Oktibbeha (29), Pontotoc (59), Prentiss (14), Tippah (9), Tishomingo (15) and Union (43).
Case totals by county:
Alcorn 1,666
Benton 523
Calhoun 859
Chickasaw 1,187
Clay 1,014
Itawamba 1,727
Lafayette 3,549
Lee 5,829
Marshall 2,378
Monroe 2,287
Oktibbeha 2,708
Pontotoc 2,347
Prentiss 1,641
Tippah 1,417
Tishomingo 1,221
Union 1,942