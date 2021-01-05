The Mississippi State Department of Health on Tuesday reported 1,767 additional cases of COVID-19, including 148 in Lee County, as of 6 p.m. Jan 4.
The state also reported 91 deaths related to the virus, making it the largest single-day death total in the state, up from 85 COVID deaths reported on Dec. 29.
Seventy-six of the deaths occurred between Dec. 30 and Jan. 4, while 15 occurred between Dec. 10 and 30 and were identified from death certificate reports.
Calhoun, Lafayette, Lee and Monroe counties in Northeast Mississippi reported one additional COVID-19 death. Oktibbeha, Pontotoc and Union reported two deaths. Alcorn and Prentiss counties reported three deaths.
The statewide total number of cases since March 11, 2020, is now 225,444, with a death toll of 4,975. An estimated 182,103 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of Jan. 3.
There are currently 227 outbreaks in long-term care facilities across the state.
North Mississippi Health Services reported 115 positive inpatients and 17,807 positive outpatients as of Jan. 4.
All counties in the Daily Journal's coverage area reported new cases: Alcorn (21), Benton (4), Calhoun (11), Chickasaw (30), Clay (17), Itawamba (22), Lafayette (27), Lee (148), Marshall (26), Monroe (47), Oktibbeha (30), Pontotoc (39), Prentiss (32), Tippah (18), Tishomingo (12) and Union (34).
Case totals by county:
Alcorn 2310
Benton 715
Calhoun 1224
Chickasaw 1669
Clay 1410
Itawamba 2408
Lafayette 4401
Lee 8075
Marshall 3027
Monroe 3184
Oktibbeha 3565
Pontotoc 3294
Prentiss 2229
Tippah 2075
Tishomingo 1629
Union 3033