The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Sunday reported 1,784 new cases of COVID-19 and 32 deaths related to the virus.

The statewide total number of cases since March 11, 2020 is now 222,061 with a statewide death toll of 4,871.

In Northeast Mississippi, Lee County reported two deaths and Alcorn and Lafayette counties reported one each.

All counties in the Daily Journal coverage area reported new cases: Alcorn (24), Benton (9), Calhoun (6), Chickasaw (6), Clay (8), Itawamba (16), Lafayette (29), Lee (65), Marshall (23), Monroe (29), Oktibbeha (29), Pontotoc (16), Prentiss (29), Tippah (15), Tishomingo (11) and Union (42).

Case totals by county:

Alcorn 2272

Benton 702

Calhoun 1199

Chickasaw 1629

Clay 1374

Itawamba 2371

Lafayette 4335

Lee 7872

Marshall 2977

Monroe 3119

Oktibbeha 3522

Pontotoc 3237

Prentiss 2178

Tippah 2050

Tishomingo 1612

Union 2949

