The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Sunday reported 1,784 new cases of COVID-19 and 32 deaths related to the virus.
The statewide total number of cases since March 11, 2020 is now 222,061 with a statewide death toll of 4,871.
In Northeast Mississippi, Lee County reported two deaths and Alcorn and Lafayette counties reported one each.
All counties in the Daily Journal coverage area reported new cases: Alcorn (24), Benton (9), Calhoun (6), Chickasaw (6), Clay (8), Itawamba (16), Lafayette (29), Lee (65), Marshall (23), Monroe (29), Oktibbeha (29), Pontotoc (16), Prentiss (29), Tippah (15), Tishomingo (11) and Union (42).
Case totals by county:
Alcorn 2272
Benton 702
Calhoun 1199
Chickasaw 1629
Clay 1374
Itawamba 2371
Lafayette 4335
Lee 7872
Marshall 2977
Monroe 3119
Oktibbeha 3522
Pontotoc 3237
Prentiss 2178
Tippah 2050
Tishomingo 1612
Union 2949