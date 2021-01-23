COVID-19 Daily Totals as of Jan 22, 2021

The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Saturday morning reported 1,856 additional cases of COVID-19 and 39 deaths.

The statewide total number of cases since March 11, 2020, is now 263,023 with a death toll of 5,752. As of this week, MSDH reports around 207,769 people recovered from the virus.

In Northeast Mississippi, Itawamba, Lee, Marshall, Oktibbeha, and Pontotoc counties each reported one new death. Lafayette County reported four additional deaths and Monroe County reported two additional deaths.

MSDH also reported 200 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities.

North Mississippi Health Services reported 84 positive inpatients and 19,844 positive outpatients, as of Jan. 22.

All counties in the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal's coverage area reported new cases.

Case totals by county:

Alcorn 2136

Benton 856

Calhoun 1408

Chickasaw 1890

Clay 1658

Itawamba 2680

Lafayette 5162

Lee 9050

Marshall 3552

Monroe 3671

Oktibbeha 4059

Pontotoc 3762

Prentiss 2525

Tippah 2492

Tishomingo 1941

Union 3556

