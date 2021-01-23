The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Saturday morning reported 1,856 additional cases of COVID-19 and 39 deaths.
The statewide total number of cases since March 11, 2020, is now 263,023 with a death toll of 5,752. As of this week, MSDH reports around 207,769 people recovered from the virus.
In Northeast Mississippi, Itawamba, Lee, Marshall, Oktibbeha, and Pontotoc counties each reported one new death. Lafayette County reported four additional deaths and Monroe County reported two additional deaths.
MSDH also reported 200 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities.
North Mississippi Health Services reported 84 positive inpatients and 19,844 positive outpatients, as of Jan. 22.
All counties in the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal's coverage area reported new cases.
Case totals by county:
Alcorn 2136
Benton 856
Calhoun 1408
Chickasaw 1890
Clay 1658
Itawamba 2680
Lafayette 5162
Lee 9050
Marshall 3552
Monroe 3671
Oktibbeha 4059
Pontotoc 3762
Prentiss 2525
Tippah 2492
Tishomingo 1941
Union 3556